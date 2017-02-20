Ronald R. Schroeder, 77, died on March 7, 2016, in Tucson.
“Ron joined the Wayne State University faculty in 1967 and continued there until his retirement in 2004. He mentored approximately 20 doctoral students. He was a prodigious collaborator on all things electrochemistry with many colleagues—a wizard! He served as an associate chairman and chair of the graduate studies committee. He was active in the Federation of Analytical Chemistry and Spectroscopy Societies (FACSS) as a past governing board chair and in the Association of Analytical Chemists (ANACHEM) as a past president and fellow. Above all, he was a constant voice of reason and optimism.”—David M. Coleman, colleague and close friend
Most recent title: associate professor of chemistry, Wayne State University
Education: B.S., chemistry, University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, 1961; Ph.D., analytical chemistry, University of Wisconsin, Madison, 1967
Survivors: wife, Eileen; daughters, Anne Jones and Lynn Smith; son, Lawrence; and five grandchildren
