Tata invests in fiber and silica

Tata Chemicals will spend $40 million to build a plant in the Indian state of Andhra Pradesh that makes soluble fiber for use in infant nutrition and nutraceutical products. The company says it developed the fiber technology at its R&D center in Pune, India. Separately, Tata will invest $44 million to build a dispersible silica plant in the state of Gujarat. The material is used in industries such as rubber, coatings, agrochemicals, and personal care.
