Terrence E. Gavin, 68, died on Aug. 22, 2016, in New Paltz, N.Y.
“Terrence Gavin was an innovative chemist who made significant contributions to organic chemistry and chemical education. Particularly noteworthy was his application of chemical principles to the field of neurotoxicology. He had numerous publications in this field. In addition to his role as a eucharistic minister at St. Joseph’s Church in New Paltz, he was a member of the New Paltz Golf Course, an accomplished chess player, and a history buff. Terrence had an incredible memory, whether discussing sports, history (particularly the Civil War), politics, or numerous other arcane subjects.”—Jerome S. Levkov, colleague and friend
Most recent title: chemistry professor, Iona College
Education: B.A., English, Stony Brook University, SUNY, 1972; Ph.D., organic chemistry, Stony Brook University, 1982
Survivors: wife, Karen; daughters, Katrina N. Thies, Amelia E. Gallagher, and Erica Lynne Curran; and son, John
