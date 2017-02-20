Thermo Fisher buys process systems maker

Thermo Fisher Scientific plans to buy Finesse Solutions, a maker of process sensors, controllers, and software for biopharmaceutical production with annual sales of $50 million. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. A key motivator behind the acquisition is Finesse’s development of a universal control system that “will combine seamlessly with our existing single-use technologies,” Thermo Fisher CEO Marc N. Casper says.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter