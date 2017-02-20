Ube advances flexible semiconductor

Ube Industries has signed a licensing and supply agreement with Japan’s Future Ink over a new n-type organic semiconductor material that is soluble in organic solvents and suitable for printing. Under the deal, Future Ink will produce the material and supply it to Ube, which will further develop and market it. Offering electron mobility levels similar to that of p-type semiconductors, the n-type material is suitable for flexible components such as RFID tags and clothing, Ube claims.
