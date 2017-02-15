Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Pharmaceuticals

Versant-backed Jecure launches to tackle NASH

Biotech will use $20 million in funding to develop first-in class compounds

by Lisa M. Jarvis
February 15, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 8
Advertisement

Most Popular in Pharmaceuticals

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Science Picture Co/Science Source
Roughly 16 million Americans have NASH, which is marked by scarring of the liver.
A photo of a liver afflicted by NASH.
Credit: Science Picture Co/Science Source
Roughly 16 million Americans have NASH, which is marked by scarring of the liver.

Versant Ventures is putting $20 million into Jecure Therapeutics, a San Diego-based biotech tapping into industry fervor over nonalcoholic steatohepatitis. With its first major round of venture funding, Jecure hopes to generate a pipeline of small molecules for the liver disease.

Nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, or NASH, is a serious disease marked by the accumulation of fat, cellular inflammation, and scarring. Although it is expected to become the leading cause of liver transplants in the U.S. by 2020, no treatments are as yet available for the disease.

That giant patient population and wide-open opportunity has led to a buying frenzy among large companies such as Allergan and Gilead Sciences hoping to establish leading positions in a field.

But right now the clinical landscape is dominated by compounds repurposed from other indications, says Jecure CEO Jeffrey Stafford. Although those drugs could help NASH patients in the near term, Stafford says, Jecure is focused on novel targets emerging from the labs of its scientific founder, University of California, San Diego, gastroenterologist Ariel Feldstein.

Feldstein has spent two decades developing animal models and cell-based assays that allow high-throughput testing of compounds. His discovery platform has allowed Jecure scientists to find small molecules that can, in a tissue-specific manner, switch on or off the inflammatory component in NASH.

Jecure, named after the Latin word for “liver,” expects to ask FDA later this year for permission to start human trials of its first drug candidate. With a second candidate close behind and a goal of establishing a pipeline of therapies, Jecure expects to expand its currently small staff to about 25 researchers.

Jecure reunites Stafford and James Veal, biotech entrepreneurs who previously started another Versant-backed firm, Quanticel Pharmaceuticals. Celgene bought that cancer-focused company in 2015.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Odyssey Therapeutics launches with $218 million
Lilly and Sitryx sign immunotherapy pact
Roche builds multiple sclerosis portfolio

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE