Accella acquires Covestro foam plant

Accella Performance Materials will purchase Covestro’s North American spray polyurethane foam business, based in Spring, Texas, for an undisclosed sum. The facility’s roughly 40 employees will join Accella and help the company grow its spray foam business, says Accella CEO Andy Harris. Owned by the private equity firm Arsenal Capital Partners, Accella has acquired more than 10 polyurethane-related businesses in recent years.
