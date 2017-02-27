Costly drugs

Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN
« Prev
Next »
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

February 27, 2017 Cover

Volume 95, Issue 9

Cornered on pricing, drugmakers fire back with their standard message about world-class science

Full Article
Volume 95 | Issue 9
« Prev
Next »

All Issues

Business

Costly drugs

Cornered on pricing, drugmakers fire back with their standard message about world-class science

Lipids affect the function of membrane proteins

Researchers use multiple methods to show that lipids are more than just the backdrop for membrane proteins

Batteries that breathe air

Rechargeable zinc-air batteries are going mainstream, but other metal-air chemistries will have to wait awhile

  • Analytical Chemistry

    Scanning probes investigate nanoscale phenomena

    Innovative analytical techniques push the limits in studies of catalysis, electrochemistry, and molecular imaging

  • Business

    Confronting the looming hexavalent chromium ban

    Critical corrosion-limiting element is proving hard to replace in aerospace applications

  • Environment

    How many chemicals are in use today?

    EPA struggles to keep its chemical inventory up to date

ADVERTISEMENT

Science Concentrates

More
image name
Biological Chemistry

Computers predict molecules’ scent from their structures

Crowdsourcing project feeds odor perception data into machine-learning algorithms to sniff out compounds’ aroma profiles

Business & Policy Concentrates

More
ADVERTISEMENT

EDITORIAL

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

image

A chemist on the stage, dissertations distilled

 

Job listings

visit
ADVERTISEMENT