Costly drugs

February 27, 2017 Cover
Volume 95, Issue 9
Cornered on pricing, drugmakers fire back with their standard message about world-class science
Cornered on pricing, drugmakers fire back with their standard message about world-class science
Researchers use multiple methods to show that lipids are more than just the backdrop for membrane proteins
Rechargeable zinc-air batteries are going mainstream, but other metal-air chemistries will have to wait awhile
Innovative analytical techniques push the limits in studies of catalysis, electrochemistry, and molecular imaging
Critical corrosion-limiting element is proving hard to replace in aerospace applications
EPA struggles to keep its chemical inventory up to date
Crowdsourcing project feeds odor perception data into machine-learning algorithms to sniff out compounds’ aroma profiles