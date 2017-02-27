AkzoNobel plans research hub

AkzoNobel plans to build a $13.2 million coatings research facility in Felling, England. The facility, expected to open at the end of 2018, will house 100 scientists who will focus on developing formulations that protect steel and concrete structures from corrosion, abrasion, and fire. Testing facilities at the site will allow scientists to simulate the extreme environments the coatings will be subject to in mining, energy, and oil and gas industry applications.
