Business Roundup

February 27, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 9
Asahi Kasei and China National Bluestar will build a 20,000-metric-ton-per-year plant in China for modified polyphenylene ether as well as facilities for the intermediates 2,6-xylenol and polyphenylene ether. Modified polyphenylene ether is an engineering plastic known for its high heat resistance.

Haldor Topsoe and China’s Wison Engineering have agreed to collaborate on R&D. Initially, the alliance will focus on adapting Topsoe’s catalysts to the Chinese market, but the companies hope to widen their cooperation to include engineering management and codevelopment of new technologies.

Altana has acquired technology from Landa Group for making metallized graphics. Altana, a German specialty chemical maker, says the new technology enables production of metallization graphics at up to half the cost of conventional foil stamping.

Evonik Industries will build a plant in Weiterstadt, Germany, for high-quality films made from multilayer polymethyl methacrylate. Costing double-digit millions of dollars, the plant is scheduled to open by the end of 2018.

Mitsui Chemicals and South Korea’s SKC plan to build a polyurethane systems facility in Andhra Pradesh in southern India. The partners combined their polyurethane businesses into a joint venture in July 2015. They already operate 10 facilities around the world.

Lonza will contract manufacture an Anc80-AAV-based gene therapy product for Selecta Biosciences at its gene therapy facility near Houston. Selecta is developing the product, which is delivered with a synthetic vector, for the treatment of methylmalonic acidemia, a rare inborn error of metabolism.

AMRI and Accord Healthcare will jointly develop an undisclosed complex parenteral drug product for the U.S. market. AMRI will provide cGMP manufacturing and analytical support. The deal includes an option to partner on additional drug development projects.

PMV Pharmaceuticals has secured $74 million in a Series B financing round led by Topspin Biotech Fund. The New Jersey-based drug company will use the funds to advance small molecules that fight cancer by targeting mutant p53 protein, found in more than half of all tumors.

