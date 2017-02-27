Chinese court rules in Novozymes’ favor

The Supreme People’s Court of China has ruled against two Chinese companies accused of infringing Novozymes’ patent on a glucoamylase enzyme used to make fuel and beverage ethanol. Shandong Longda Bio-Products and Jiangsu Boli Bioproducts had initially been found in violation of the Novozymes patent by a lower court in 2011, but the companies appealed, arguing against the patent’s validity. Novozymes says the legal win will encourage further development of the Chinese biotechnology industry.
