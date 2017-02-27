DSM buys Chinese solar-materials firm

DSM has acquired Suzhou Sunshine New Materials Technology, a Chinese maker of back sheets for photovoltaic panels. DSM started working with Suzhou last year and now will add the protective polymer sheets, made via coextrusion, to its solar-products portfolio. High-performance back sheets improve the durability and performance of solar cells, according to DSM. China will be the biggest market for the product, the firm adds, as the world’s largest producer of solar modules.
