Gilead addiction drug goes to start-up

Gilead Sciences has sold Amygdala Neurosciences the rights to GS-6637, a small-molecule ALDH2 inhibitor with the potential to treat behavior and substance addictions by preventing dopamine surges. Former executives of CV Therapeutics, which Gilead bought in 2009, formed Amygdala to acquire GS-6637. According to Amygdala, Gilead invented GS-6637 based on an initial series of inhibitors synthesized by CV. Amygdala says it plans to start Phase II clinical trials this year.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter