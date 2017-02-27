Granules expands APIs

Granules, an Indian producer of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), will spend $84 million on an API plant and ancillary facilities, including an R&D unit, in Vishakhapatnam, India. International Finance Corp., a for-profit subsidiary of the World Bank, is enabling the project by buying $48 million in Granules bonds. IFC previously financed various Granules projects, including investment in cleaner production. The new plant will allow Granules to produce higher-end APIs, according to IFC.
