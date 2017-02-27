Merck to advance effects pigments

Merck KGaA and the Indian materials engineering firm Steer are collaborating on a processing technology to enhance the use of special effects pigments, such as those based on mica particles, in plastics. The delicate platelet structure in such pigments is easily damaged, reducing their visual impact. Steer’s twin rotating screw extrusion technology may eliminate this problem through the precise application of forces to the resin.
