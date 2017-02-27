Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Physical Chemistry

Strong donor ligands orient opposite each other in lanthanide and actinide complexes

Phenomenon may be more common than realized in f-block chemistry

by Jyllian Kemsley
February 27, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 9
Advertisement

Most Popular in Physical Chemistry

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Nat. Commun.
Lanthanide and actinide complexes with trans donor ligands, such as in the bis(carbene) structure shown here, may be more common than realized (hydrogens omitted for clarity).
General structure of the cerium, uranium, and thorium bis(carbene) complexes.
Credit: Nat. Commun.
Lanthanide and actinide complexes with trans donor ligands, such as in the bis(carbene) structure shown here, may be more common than realized (hydrogens omitted for clarity).

In square planar or octahedral inorganic complexes, strong electron donor ligands typically prefer to bind in a cis rather than trans orientation relative to each other. But chemists have observed the opposite in a few actinide complexes in which strong donor ligands prefer a trans orientation and seem to reinforce each other. A new study suggests that situation may be more common than realized (Nat. Commun. 2017, DOI: 10.1038/ncomms14137). Previously, researchers had observed trans orientations only in linear, high-valent actinyl complexes with hard ligands, such as UO22+. In the new work, a team led by Stephen T. Liddle of the University of Manchester and Andrew Kerridge of Lancaster University synthesized cerium(IV), uranium(IV), and thorium(IV) bis(carbene) complexes with linear C=M=C cores and surprisingly short C=M bonds. The effect likely occurs because lanthanide 5p and actinide 6p orbitals can transfer electrons to the 4f and 5f orbitals, respectively, creating electron holes that may be filled via electron donation from trans ligands more readily than from cis ligands. The results suggest that the phenomenon may play a broader role than realized in the structure and reactivity of f-block complexes.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Uranium nitride triple bond is surprisingly covalent
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Thorium-thorium bonding marks actinide milestone
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Credit ligands for copper-complex chemistry

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE