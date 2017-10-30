Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

EU focuses its research funding

Commission unveils priorities for 2018 through 2020

by Cheryl Hogue
October 30, 2017
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

Diagram of the concept of the circular economy.
Credit: Shutterstock
The EU is earmarking €1 billion for circular economy research and innovation efforts.

The European Commission is directing part of the last phase of its current seven-year research and innovation program to priorities including the development of low-carbon energy and sustainable materials.

The €80 billion ($92.8 billion) program, called Horizon 2020, began in 2014 and runs through 2020. Of that total, about €30 billion ($34.8 billion) will fund research and development between 2018 and the end of 2020, the Commission announced on Oct. 27.

Priorities for research include €3.3 billion ($3.8 billion) earmarked for efforts on low-carbon energy and boosting resilience to climate change. Another €1 billion ($1.2 billion) is aimed at helping create a “circular economy” in which resources are kept in use as long as possible, then recovered for reuse. As part of a €2.2 billion ($2.6 billion) effort on clean energy, €200 million ($232 million) will support the development and production in Europe of next-generation batteries. In addition, €2.7 billion ($3.1 billion) is designated for high-risk research that will likely have high payoffs if successful.

Horizon 2020 encourages scientists in the European Union to collaborate with counterparts elsewhere in the world, says Robert-Jan Smits, the EU’s director general for research and innovation. A number of program areas flagged for such international cooperation involve the chemical sciences. They include development of biobased plastics, personalized medicine, biotechnologies to clean up pollution, methods to identify endocrine disrupting chemicals, management of radioactive waste, research into nanomaterial safety, and the microbiome.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Europe to fund new wave of hydrogen projects
EU coughs up $140 million for biobased research projects
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
U.K. incubator focuses on photonics

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE