Environment

ACS JingJinJi Chapter hosts Young Star symposium

by Chunxiao Zheng
January 1, 2018 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 96, Issue 1
Jay Siegel speaks in front of a crowd.
Credit: Courtesy of Chunxiao Zheng
Siegel gave a speech at the Young Star Forum.

In October, the ACS JingJinJi Chapter and Tianjin University hosted the inaugural Young Star Forum on Health Science at Tianjin University in China. The forum, held in conjunction with the 9th Health Sciences Platform’s Doctoral Forum, highlighted scientific achievements of young scholars and gave them an opportunity to experience an international conference.

At the opening ceremony, Jay Siegel, chair of the ACS JingJinJi Chapter and dean of the School of Pharmaceutical Science & Technology at Tianjin University, gave a welcome speech, and Hongyu Chen, chair of the ACS Shanghai Chapter, gave a talk on the differences in academic and industrial research. Baoshan Xu of Tianjin Medical University gave a speech on tissue engineering.

Doctoral and master’s candidates presented talks and posters, and representatives from academia and industry served as judges, providing feedback and comments and grading the students on their presentations. Ten Ph.D. students were named ACS Young Stars, while 18 master’s students won the Excellence Award for their posters.

Companies sponsoring the event gave presentations on their businesses and introduced their culture and goals. A special communication banquet gave students an opportunity to network with representatives from the companies.

Plans are under way for the Young Star Forum to become an annual conference. The forum led to the recruitment of more than 30 student members for the ACS Tianjin University student chapter.

