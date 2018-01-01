Advertisement

January 1, 2018 Cover

Volume 96, Issue 1

Enhancing chemists’ adaptability and promoting safety and diversity will strengthen our field

Full Article
Volume 96 | Issue 1
Careers

Honing the central science

To build settlements on Mars, we’ll need materials chemistry

Scientists explore ways to use martian soil to build habitats on the red planet

Chemours is C&EN’s company of the year for 2017

Despite obstacles, the DuPont spin-off managed to stand on its own and even prosper

  • People

    Creature and creation

    Chemistry Nobel laureate and noted author offers insight on Shelley’s ‘Frankenstein’ at 200 years

  • Business

    Chinese fine chemical firm finds a second home in Inner Mongolia

    6 years after cash crunch, Join King Fine Chemical hits home run with second production base

Science Concentrates

Synthesis

New catalyst puts CO2 to good use

A magnesium hydride complex pairs with a boron Lewis acid to selectively hydrosilylate CO2 and convert it to formaldehyde

Business & Policy Concentrates

