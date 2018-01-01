Aptinyx raises funds for neurologic drugs

Aptinyx has completed a $70 million series B fundraising intended to advance its pipeline of drugs that treat neurologic disorders by modulating N-methyl-d-aspartate receptors. One of those compounds, NYX-2925, is in Phase II clinical trials involving people with diabetes-related pain. Aptinyx was formed in 2015 when Allergan spun off the drug discovery operations of Naurex, a company it acquired.
