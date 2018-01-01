Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

Blavatnik Award in Israel to Charles Diesendruck

by Linda Wang
January 1, 2018 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 96, Issue 1
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

Diesendruck
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Joel Dexter
Charles Diesendruck.
Credit: Joel Dexter

Charles E. Diesendruck, an assistant professor of chemistry at Technion—Israel Institute of Technology, is among the 2018 laureates of the Blavatnik Awards for Young Scientists in Israel. The winner in the chemistry category, Diesendruck is being honored for “advancing the field of mechanochemistry through the development of new chemical transformations to produce novel polymeric materials,” according to the Blavatnik website. Awards were also given out in the life sciences and physical sciences categories.

This is the first time that the Blavatnik Awards, which honor exceptional young scientists and engineers, have been awarded to early-career researchers in Israel. The program was established in the U.S. by the Blavatnik Family Foundation in 2007 and is administered by the New York Academy of Sciences.

Diesendruck and the two other 2018 award recipients will be honored during a ceremony in Jerusalem on Feb. 4. Winners will also be invited to attend the annual Blavatnik Science Symposium in New York City during the summer.

Please send announcements of awards to l_wang@acs.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Nominations now open for 2025 Dreyfus Prize
2023 Dreyfus Prize call for nominations
2021 Dreyfus Prize open for nominations

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE