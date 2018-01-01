Blavatnik Award in Israel to Charles Diesendruck

Charles E. Diesendruck, an assistant professor of chemistry at Technion—Israel Institute of Technology, is among the 2018 laureates of the Blavatnik Awards for Young Scientists in Israel. The winner in the chemistry category, Diesendruck is being honored for “advancing the field of mechanochemistry through the development of new chemical transformations to produce novel polymeric materials,” according to the Blavatnik website. Awards were also given out in the life sciences and physical sciences categories.
This is the first time that the Blavatnik Awards, which honor exceptional young scientists and engineers, have been awarded to early-career researchers in Israel. The program was established in the U.S. by the Blavatnik Family Foundation in 2007 and is administered by the New York Academy of Sciences.
Diesendruck and the two other 2018 award recipients will be honored during a ceremony in Jerusalem on Feb. 4. Winners will also be invited to attend the annual Blavatnik Science Symposium in New York City during the summer.
Please send announcements of awards to l_wang@acs.org.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter