Boehringer options Autifony compounds

Boehringer Ingelheim will pay nearly $30 million up front for the option to acquire Autifony Therapeutics’ voltage-gated potassium channel modulator platform. The pact includes AUT00206, currently in a Phase II study to treat schizophrenia. Autifony was spun off of GlaxoSmithKline in 2011 to develop modulators of Kv3 voltage-gated potassium channels, which allow neurons to fire with precision. Its compounds are also being studied as treatments for hearing disorders and rare neurological disorders such as fragile X syndrome.
