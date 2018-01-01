Call for nominations for 2018 James Flack Norris teaching award

Nominations are being accepted for the 2018 James Flack Norris Award for Outstanding Achievement in the Teaching of Chemistry. The $3,000 award is given annually by the ACS Northeastern Section.
Nominations should focus on the candidate’s contributions to and effectiveness in teaching chemistry. The package must include a primary nomination letter, supporting letters, and the candidate’s curriculum vitae.
Email a PDF of nomination materials to Anna Singer at secretary@nesacs.org. For more information, visit www.nesacs.org/awards_norris.html. Nominations are due by April 15. Send questions about the award or the nomination process to Mark Tebbe at tebbe.mj@gmail.com.
Please send announcements of awards to l_wang@acs.org.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter