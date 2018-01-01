Call for posters for the 2018 Northeast Nanomaterials Meeting

Abstracts are being accepted for the inaugural Northeast Nanomaterials Meeting (NENM), which will be held June 1–3 at the Crowne Plaza Lake Placid. The meeting will be similar in structure and style to Gordon Research Conferences, where talks are by invitation only.
The meeting will feature lectures by Vincent Rotello of the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, and Thomas Webster of Northeastern University. Technical symposia will focus on nanomaterial synthesis and functionalization, chemical and medical applications, and the effects on human health and the environment. There will also be a poster session and a funding opportunity workshop.
ACS’s Meeting Abstracts Programming System opens on Jan. 2 for abstracts for posters only. For more information, visit nny.sites.acs.org/2018nenanomeeting.htm. Abstracts are due by March 12. Direct questions to Fadi Bou-Abdallah at bouabdf@potsdam.edu or Martin Walker at walkerma@potsdam.edu.
