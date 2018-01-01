JSR continues push into contract research

The Japanese chemical maker JSR has agreed to purchase the contract research firm Crown Bioscience International for about $400 million. Based in Taiwan, Crown offers patient-derived xenograft and animal models for multiple diseases. JSR expects Crown to have sales this year of about $90 million. JSR previously acquired the contract research and development firms KBI Biopharma, MBL, and Selexis.
