Joseph DeSimone wins Heinz Award

Joseph DeSimone, Chancellor’s Eminent Professor of Chemistry at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, and William R. Kenan Jr. Professor of Chemical Engineering at North Carolina State University, is the winner of the 22nd Heinz Award in the category of Technology, the Economy & Employment. Four other awards were given out, one each in Arts & Humanities, Environment, Human Condition, and Public Policy.
The $250,000 awards, given by the Heinz Family Foundation, are in memory of the late Sen. H. John Heinz and were established in 1993 by his wife, Teresa Heinz. The technology, economy, and employment award “honors individuals who have created and implemented innovative programs to advance regional or national economic growth through job creation, technology advancement, competitiveness, and fair trade—all in a sustainable and environmentally safe manner,” according to the Heinz Awards website.
DeSimone is being honored for his breakthrough innovations in three-dimensional printing, green chemistry, and nanoparticle fabrication. In addition to his academic position, he is also cofounder of 3-D printing start-up company Carbon. Among his recent accomplishments is the invention of CLIP (continuous liquid interface production) technology for moving 3-D printing into large-scale 3-D manufacturing.
