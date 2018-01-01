Nominations open for Heroes of Chemistry Award

Nominations are being sought for the 2018 ACS Heroes of Chemistry Awards, which recognize industrial chemical scientists whose work in chemistry or chemical engineering has led to the development of successful commercial products. Any private or publicly owned for-profit company may nominate an individual chemist, biochemist, chemical engineer, or team of scientists who played a vital role in the research and development of a product that has had a dramatic impact on the welfare and progress of humanity. The deadline for submissions is March 1. Award recipients will be honored at the 2018 fall ACS national meeting in Boston. For details, visit www.acs.org/heroes.
