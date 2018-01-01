Nominations sought for Carothers Award

The ACS Delaware Section seeks nominations for the 2018 Carothers Award, which honors polymer chemist Wallace H. Carothers and recognizes outstanding contributions and advances in industrial applications of chemistry. The award includes a $2,000 cash prize.
Nominations should include a résumé, a narrative summary of scientific achievements that form the basis of the nomination, a list of honors and awards with the dates received and the organizations conferring them, and a list of publications. Supporting letters are encouraged.
Email materials to Nora Radu at nora.s.radu@dupont.com. To recommend someone without submitting a nomination, email the person’s name and affiliation to Radu. The deadline for nominations is March 15.
Please send announcements of awards to l_wang@acs.org.
