Polypropylene plant advances in Alberta

The management of Canadian hydrocarbon pipeline and processing firm Inter Pipeline has given the go-ahead to a $2.7 billion propane dehydrogenation and polypropylene complex to be built near Redwater, Alberta. The facility will have the capacity to turn propane into 525,000 metric tons per year of polypropylene. Given the abundance of propane in Alberta, the plant will be among the lowest-cost polypropylene plants in North America, the firm claims. Construction is scheduled for completion in 2021. The project is receiving about $150 million in royalty credits from the government of Alberta.
