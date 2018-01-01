Roche buys cancer drugmaker Ignyta

Swiss drug giant Roche will expand its oncology pipeline with a $1.7 billion purchase of the San Diego-based drugmaker Ignyta. The deal is part of a growing trend to design cancer drugs that target tumors with particular genetic mutations, as opposed to a particular tissue. Ignyta’s lead cancer compound, entrectinib, is a small-molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor. The firm has three other small-molecule programs for cancer, including one compound the company says could boost the innate immune response to tumors.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter