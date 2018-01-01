Start-up Jnana eyes transport proteins

Jnana Therapeutics has launched with $50 million in series A funding to discover small molecules that target a family of membrane proteins called solute carriers (SLCs). “Only a handful” of more than 400 SLC proteins have been tapped as drug targets, Jnana CEO Amir Nashat says. SLCs are important for transporting nutrients and drugs across cell membranes; Jnana’s first programs will focus on ones implicated in immuno-oncology, inflammation, and neurological disease. Jnana’s founders include Harvard University chemist Stuart Schreiber.
