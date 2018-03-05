BASF debuts omega-3 medical food

BASF is entering the medical food market with the launch of a product for people with nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). Hepaxa, a pill containing highly concentrated and pure omega-3 acids—eicosapentaenoic and docosahexaenoic acids—is being called the first product in the U.S. designed to address a buildup of fat in the liver, known as steatosis, in people with NAFLD. Diem Labs will distribute it. The two firms announced an agreement last year to work together in the medical food arena.
