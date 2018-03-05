Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

March 5, 2018 Cover

Volume 96, Issue 10

Women weigh in on what’s working—and what isn’t—in the effort to create an inclusive culture in biotech and pharma

Volume 96 | Issue 10
Careers

Why can’t the drug industry solve its gender diversity problem?

Women weigh in on what’s working—and what isn’t—in the effort to create an inclusive culture in biotech and pharma

Why efforts to use green fuels sometimes run afoul

Some microbes thrive on biofuels and can contaminate fuel equipment and clog engines

As the triple quadrupole turns 40, mass spec gurus look back on what it’s meant to chemistry

Mass analyzer remains popular for quantitative applications that require sensitivity and selectivity

  • Business

    Chemical makers prime the feedstock pump

    Despite the petrochemical industry’s big buildup, the U.S. should have enough ethane to go around

  • Biological Chemistry

    Improving a plastic-degrading enzyme for better recycling

    Adding sugars to a cutinase enzyme makes it more effective at breaking down polyethylene terephthalate

Science Concentrates

Biological Chemistry

Condensin protein complex pulls DNA into loops

Condensin maintains chromosome structure by acting as a molecular motor to extrude DNA loops

Business & Policy Concentrates

EDITORIAL

ACS CAREER TIPS

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

Learning lessons from Vegemite and lessons learned from mercury

 

