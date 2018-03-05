Why can’t the drug industry solve its gender diversity problem?

March 5, 2018 Cover
Volume 96, Issue 10
Women weigh in on what’s working—and what isn’t—in the effort to create an inclusive culture in biotech and pharma
Women weigh in on what’s working—and what isn’t—in the effort to create an inclusive culture in biotech and pharma
Some microbes thrive on biofuels and can contaminate fuel equipment and clog engines
Mass analyzer remains popular for quantitative applications that require sensitivity and selectivity
Despite the petrochemical industry’s big buildup, the U.S. should have enough ethane to go around
Adding sugars to a cutinase enzyme makes it more effective at breaking down polyethylene terephthalate
Condensin maintains chromosome structure by acting as a molecular motor to extrude DNA loops