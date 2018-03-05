Advertisement

Business

Business Roundup

March 5, 2018 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 96, Issue 10
Lanxess plans to increase capacity for its Macrolex dyes for plastics in Leverkusen, Germany, by 25% by the end of 2018. Set to cost more than $6 million, the expansion is needed to meet new demand, particularly from customers in Asia, Lanxess says.

Toray Industries has bought a 350,000-m2 plot of land in Sri City near Chennai in southeastern India. The plot will initially be home to a spun bond polypropylene plant. Toray also plans to build engineering plastics facilities there.

Hitachi Chemical is one of the investors in Ionic Materials, a Boston-area start-up that recently raised $65 million to commercialize solid electrolytes for batteries. Hitachi wants to develop anode materials that work with solid electrolytes.

Pilbara Minerals, which is building a lithium mine in Australia, has received a $62 million investment from POSCO, a South Korean conglomerate. POSCO gets rights to future Pilbara lithium chemical output.

SK Chemicals ﻿will spin off its vaccine business and perhaps list it on a stock market. The South Korean firm says the move will strengthen the business by giving it its own name, identity, and investors.

GeneTx Biotherapeutics ﻿has been launched by Foundation for Angelman Syndrome Therapeutics, an advocacy group for the rare disease. GeneTx will pursue an investigational antisense drug, GTX-101, discovered at Texas A&M.

BenevolentAI, which applies artificial intelligence to science, has acquired a drug R&D facility in Cambridge, England, from Proximagen. BenevolentAI founder Ken Mulvany is a former CEO of Proximagen.

Takeda Pharmaceutical, the University of Washington, and Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center are forming a drug discovery alliance. The pact is intended to give academic scientists access to Takeda’s drug discovery capabilities.

