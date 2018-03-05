China mandates car battery recycling

Chinese electric vehicle manufacturers will be responsible for recycling the batteries in their vehicles, according to new rules jointly issued by several Chinese government agencies. The rules, effective Aug. 1, also mandate that automakers set up a national network of service stations where car owners can discard or exchange old batteries. The rules further obligate battery makers to standardize their products to facilitate end-of-life recovery. The government says it will support R&D to improve the recyclability of batteries. China started producing electric cars in 2009 and is now home to the world’s largest fleet.
