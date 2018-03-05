Fujifilm will build liposome drug plant

Fujifilm will spend $37 million to build a liposome drug plant in Toyoma, Japan. The facility will support Fujifilm’s effort to develop and launch liposome drugs—in particular, an anticancer agent that Fujifilm plans to start testing in the U.S. this year. In liposome drugs, active substances are contained in artificial vesicles made from organic materials that closely resemble cells and membranes. The method may improve delivery of anticancer agents to the targeted tumor, Fujifilm says.
