Generation Bio raises $125 million

Less than two months after launching with $25 million in series A funding, Generation Bio has raised $100 million in series B funding to develop its re-doseable gene therapies. Existing gene therapies require DNA to be delivered into cells via a virus, which means a therapy can’t be given to the same person twice because it will cause an immune response. Generation Bio is developing a nonviral approach that uses lipid nanoparticles to deliver a strand of close-ended DNA. The Cambridge, Mass.-based firm was founded by Atlas Venture.
