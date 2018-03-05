Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Nanocomposites cut down on chromium waste from making leather

Treatment doesn’t sacrifice leather quality

by Carmen Drahl
March 5, 2018 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 96, Issue 10
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

[+]Enlarge
Credit: ACS Sustainable Chem. Eng.
This micrograph shows that leather fibers pretreated with nanocomposites (top) are more separated compared with controls (bottom), suggesting that the nanocomposites are adequately penetrating the fibers.
Two SEM images comparing a cross-section of leather pretreated with nanocomposites before tanning with chromium compounds, and a control with no pretreatment.
Credit: ACS Sustainable Chem. Eng.
This micrograph shows that leather fibers pretreated with nanocomposites (top) are more separated compared with controls (bottom), suggesting that the nanocomposites are adequately penetrating the fibers.

The cost of soft, supple leather shoes and handbags goes beyond the price tag. Chromium tanning agents transform roughly 90% of the world’s animal hides into leather, and a good deal of the chromium ends up in wastewater, where it becomes a hazard. To cut pollution levels, several groups have turned to nanocomposites, which improve chromium uptake into the network of polymerized collagen fibrils that makes up leather. Along those lines, Bin Lyu and Jianzhong Ma of China’s Key Laboratory of Leather Cleaner Production and colleagues now report that pretreating cowhide with vinyl polymer-zinc oxide nanocomposites before tanning improves chromium uptake in the resulting leather. The process also reduces chromium content in wastewater by 50 to 80% (ACS Sustainable Chem. Eng. 2018, DOI:10.1021/acssuschemeng.8b00233). Compared to conventionally tanned samples, the resulting shoe leather has similar durability and softness. Sujay Prabakar of New Zealand’s Leather and Shoe Research Association praised the work but would like to see techniques such as small-angle X-ray scattering employed in the future to learn more about the tanning mechanism and chromium uptake.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
A new process separates mixed textile waste for recycling
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Making conductive graphene yarn in bulk
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
3-D printing improves popular polymer’s properties

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE