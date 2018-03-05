Phoenix Chemical goes to private equity

Polymer Solutions Group, owned by the New York City-based private equity firm Arsenal Capital, has purchased Phoenix Chemical. Headquartered in Calhoun, Ga., Phoenix makes and distributes specialty chemicals for the carpet, water treatment, and cleaning industries. Polymer Solutions says Phoenix will complement its other divisions, such as specialty polymer maker Peach State Labs and rubber chemical makers Flow Polymers and Sasco Chemical.
