Syngenta licenses new fungicide

Swiss crop protection firm Syngenta has licensed a fungicide active ingredient called picarbutrazox from the Japanese firm Nippon Soda. Part of a new class of chemicals, picarbutrazox controls fungal diseases that spread via oomycetes, including Pythium damping off and seedling blight. These diseases can lower germination rates in reduced or no-tillage farming and in cold, damp soil conditions. Syngenta’s license is for use in seed coatings. Nippon Soda already sells it as a spray for vegetables.
