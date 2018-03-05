Viela Bio spins off from MedImmune

Viela Bio, a new company based in Gaithersburg, Md., has spun off from AstraZeneca’s MedImmune subsidiary. Viela will develop biologics for inflammation and autoimmune diseases, starting with three clinical and three preclinical antibodies it is receiving from MedImmune. Viela’s series A funding, potentially worth up to $250 million, was led by three Chinese investment firms: Boyu Capital, 6 Dimensions Capital, and Hillhouse Capital.
