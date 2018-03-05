Zinc fingers to touch Gilead therapies

Gilead Sciences is betting big on gene editing to improve its cell immunotherapy programs. But rather than embrace CRISPR, Gilead has partnered with Sangamo Therapeutics, a pioneer of an older gene-editing tool called the zinc finger nuclease (ZFN). Sangamo has amassed a large ZFN protein library, allowing it to link ZFNs together to target any site in the genome. Gilead will give Sangamo $150 million up front and up to $3 billion more if Gilead develops 10 or more new therapies.
