AI start-up Atomwise raises $45 million

Atomwise is the latest drug discovery start-up to raise cash on the promise of finding better compounds faster via artificial intelligence. The San Francisco-based company was founded in 2012 but just announced raising $45 million in series A funding last week. The financing was led by Monsanto Growth Ventures, Data Collective, and B Capital Group. Atomwise says it has “over 50 distinct molecular discovery programs” in partnerships with Monsanto, drug firms, and universities.
