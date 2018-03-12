Advertisement

Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

March 12, 2018 Cover

Volume 96, Issue 11

Making a flu vaccine that will last longer than a season is a dream scientists have been chasing for years. Here’s how they’re working to make it a reality

Full Article
Volume 96 | Issue 11
All Issues

Biological Chemistry

In search of a universal flu vaccine

Making a flu vaccine that will last longer than a season is a dream scientists have been chasing for years. Here’s how they’re working to make it a reality

Endocrine disruptor assays go fast track

EPA ramps up efforts to create high-throughput approaches for screening chemical effects on hormone synthesis and receptor pathways

Looking for cheaper routes to malaria medicines

Efforts to produce low-cost synthetic artemisinin gain momentum with help from Gates Foundation

  • Analytical Chemistry

    Periodic graphics: The chemistry of bitters

    Chemical educator and Compound Interest blogger Andy Brunning samples the ingredients and molecules that lend the cocktail flavorings their pungency

  • Business

    Cultural change at a midwestern pharmaceutical chemical plant

    Evonik claims success in turning a Lilly drug plant into a multicustomer services facility

  • Business

    How other Chinese companies are competing with WuXi

    Expansion of pharmaceutical services giant still leaves plenty of room for other players in China

Science Concentrates

image name
Analytical Chemistry

A whiff of plastic art reveals degradation

Chemists use volatile organic compound analysis to assess how polymer-based art and artifacts are holding up

Business & Policy Concentrates

ACS NEWS

OBITUARIES

NEWSCRIPTS

image

For arthropod escape artists, survival depends on size

 

