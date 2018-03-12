In search of a universal flu vaccine

March 12, 2018 Cover
Volume 96, Issue 11
Making a flu vaccine that will last longer than a season is a dream scientists have been chasing for years. Here’s how they’re working to make it a reality
Making a flu vaccine that will last longer than a season is a dream scientists have been chasing for years. Here’s how they’re working to make it a reality
EPA ramps up efforts to create high-throughput approaches for screening chemical effects on hormone synthesis and receptor pathways
Efforts to produce low-cost synthetic artemisinin gain momentum with help from Gates Foundation
Chemical educator and Compound Interest blogger Andy Brunning samples the ingredients and molecules that lend the cocktail flavorings their pungency
Evonik claims success in turning a Lilly drug plant into a multicustomer services facility
Expansion of pharmaceutical services giant still leaves plenty of room for other players in China
Chemists use volatile organic compound analysis to assess how polymer-based art and artifacts are holding up