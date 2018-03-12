Agilent buys capillary electrophoresis expert

Agilent Technologies has signed an agreement to acquire Advanced Analytical Technologies, a capillary electrophoresis expert, for $250 million. Buying the Iowa State University spin-off, Agilent says, will give it a leg up in the market for a widely used separation technique to analyze nucleic acids. Advanced Analytical also brings an alliance with next-generation gene sequencing leader Illumina, providing Agilent with “the broadest market share position in the NGS library quality control space,” points out Leerink Research analyst Puneet Souda.
