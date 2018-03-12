Bayer vegetable seeds may go to BASF

Bayer is in exclusive talks with BASF to sell its entire vegetable seed business. The move is part of Bayer’s quest to finalize its $63.5 billion acquisition of Monsanto. Bayer hopes to shake off concerns of EU regulators that the combination will reduce competition and raise prices for agricultural inputs. BASF has already acquired some of Bayer’s oilseed and cottonseed businesses along with research resources for those crops. Bayer’s Nunhems brand sells over 1,200 varieties of seed covering about 25 vegetables.
