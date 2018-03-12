Edward E. Mercer, 83, died on Dec. 14, 2017, in Columbia, S.C.
“Ed served on the faculty of the University of South Carolina for more than 30 years. His research group established that the key components of the well-known ruthenium blue complexes were mixed-valence, trihalide-bridged, dinuclear species. He was an outstanding classroom teacher to thousands of students. He collaborated to write for the Introductory Chemistry course lab manuals, study guides, and the book, ‘Chemistry: Principles and Practice.’ He served as associate dean of the College of Science & Mathematics for nine years. Ed is also remembered for his extensive charitable work in the community and as a competitive swimmer and stroke judge.”—Dan Reger, friend and colleague
Most recent title: professor emeritus of chemistry, University of South Carolina
Education: B.S., chemistry, Canisius College; Ph.D., chemistry, Purdue University, 1961
Survivors: wife, Carol; daughters, Mary Bell, Judy Fleshman, and Ellen Adams; sons, Everett, Richard, and Chris; 16 grandchildren
