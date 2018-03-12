Evonik and Hexion seek divestments

As part of their fourth-quarter earnings reports, Evonik Industries and Hexion each told investors they plan to exit certain polymer businesses. Evonik said its methacrylates business is not growing at the pace of segments such as animal nutrition and specialty additives. The firm is looking to sell or find a partner for the business, which makes acrylic sheet and raw materials. Meanwhile, Hexion said it has begun looking for buyers for a portion of its epoxy, phenolic, and coatings resins business. The company will use the cash to reduce debt.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter