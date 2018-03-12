Advertisement

People

James C. Carnahan Jr.

by Linda Wang
March 12, 2018 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 96, Issue 11
Carnahan
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Eileen Carnahan  
A photo of James C. Carnahan Jr.
Credit: Courtesy of Eileen Carnahan  

James C. Carnahan Jr., 74, died on Jan. 8 in North Palm Beach, Fla.

“All who knew Jim Carnahan benefited from his skill and knowledge, his joyful humor, his thoughtful generosity, and his kindness. He was a great chemist, an astute thinker, and a champion of the students of a school in his community for aspiring singers.”—Thomas Katz, his friend and his first scientific collaborator

Most recent title: principal, Edison Analytical Laboratories

Education: B.S., chemistry, Columbia University, 1970; Ph.D., chemistry, University at Albany, 1973

Survivors: wife, Eileen; sons, Bryan and Scott

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

