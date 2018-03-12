James C. Carnahan Jr., 74, died on Jan. 8 in North Palm Beach, Fla.
“All who knew Jim Carnahan benefited from his skill and knowledge, his joyful humor, his thoughtful generosity, and his kindness. He was a great chemist, an astute thinker, and a champion of the students of a school in his community for aspiring singers.”—Thomas Katz, his friend and his first scientific collaborator
Most recent title: principal, Edison Analytical Laboratories
Education: B.S., chemistry, Columbia University, 1970; Ph.D., chemistry, University at Albany, 1973
Survivors: wife, Eileen; sons, Bryan and Scott
