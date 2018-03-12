Advertisement

Environment

Lower beryllium exposure limit set, enforcement delayed until May

by Jeff Johnson, special to C&EN
March 12, 2018 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 96, Issue 11
The U.S. Occupational Safety & Health Administration will begin enforcing a final rule limiting occupational exposure to beryllium in general industry, construction, and shipyards on May 11, two months later than planned. Airborne beryllium damages workers’ lungs through exposure from a host of activities: foundry and smelting operations, fabricating, machining, grinding beryllium metal and alloys, ceramics manufacturing, and dental lab work. Beryllium exposure is also a concern for people handling fly ash residue from coal-burning power plants and in the construction and shipyard industries. The final rule replaces a 40-year-old exposure limit that was outdated and did not adequately protect worker health, OSHA says. OSHA formally began a rule-making process in 2002 and proposed a rule in 2015. Once in place, the rule will toughen exposure limits to one-tenth of the current level. OSHA has estimated the rule will save the lives of 94 workers annually. The delay was necessary to provide more time for compliance, OSHA says.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

